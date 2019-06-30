Three more suspects arrested over Refat murder
Barguna Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Jun 2019 04:11 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jun 2019 04:11 PM BdST
Police have arrested three more suspects, one of whom cleared the police constable recruitment exam, in the case over the daylight murder of Refat Shorif in Barguna.
Superintendent of Police Md Maruf Hossain said, the arrests were made during raids across Barguna, Patuakhali and Dhaka between Saturday evening and Sunday morning.
The arrestees identified only as Tanvir, Fahimul and Sagor, were not named in the case.
Speaking at a media briefing on Sunday, the SP said, Tanvir was arrested in Barguna town on Saturday while Fahimul and Sagor were arrested in Patuakhali town and Dhaka, respectively, on Sunday morning.
"They have been arrested as suspects in the case."
Earlier, police arrested another suspect, Nazmul, along with two of the accused in the case, 'Chandan' and 'Hasan'.
On Jun 26, Refat, 23, was attacked in broad daylight by a group of assailants wielding long, sharp weapons in the town's College Road area as his wife desperately but vainly tried to save him.
He later died of excessive bleeding caused from the wounds he sustained during the attack, according to a post-mortem examination conducted at the Barishal Medical College Hospital.
His father Dulal Shorif subsequently initiated a case with Barguna police against 12 people.
