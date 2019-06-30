Rider dies as truck rams motorcycle in Jhenaidah
Jhenaidah Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Jun 2019 02:09 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jun 2019 02:10 PM BdST
A motorcyclist has died after a truck ploughed into his vehicle in Jhenaidah’s Kaliganj Upazila.
The accident occurred in Kaliganj’s Notun Bazar area around 10am on Sunday, according to police.
The victim has been identified as Aminul Islam, 22.
“Aminul used to work at a jewellery store in the town. He was headed to the store from his home when a truck rammed his motorcycle and drove away,” Kaliganj Police OC Anisur Rahman.
Locals rushed him to Kaliganj Upazila Health Complex, where the doctors on duty declared him dead, added the OC.
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Pakistan v Afghanistan - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - June 29, 2019 General view as fans clash Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Naib calls for calm after fan clashes
ICC Cricket World Cup - Pakistan v Afghanistan - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - June 29, 2019 Fans clash. Action Images via Reuters
Fans clash at Pak-Afghan match
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Hasina train attack: Pabna court scraps bail pleas of 30 BNP activists
- Rider dies as truck rams motorcycle in Jhenaidah
- DIG Mizanur files anticipatory bail petition with HC in graft case
- Gas cylinder blast injures 4 in Dhaka’s Green Road
- Police arrest three suspects for murder of Uber driver in Uttara
- 43 containers fall overboard as ship battles rough Bay of Bengal
- ‘Muggers admit' killing youth for Tk 1,500 on Eid eve in Dhaka, police say
- Govt promises woman demonstrator with disabilities job
- Minister calls for Zia's grave to be removed from parliament complex
- Govt to directly regulate Facebook, YouTube after September: Minister
Most Read
- Facebook gang ‘Bond 007’ in spotlight as Barguna murder suspect Nayon remains fugitive
- Biman adds another Boeing 737-800 jet to its fleet
- ICC to take action after fans clash at Pakistan-Afghanistan match
- ‘Muggers admit' killing youth for Tk 1,500 on Eid eve in Dhaka, police say
- Finance Bill for FY20 passed with some tax changes backed by Hasina
- ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Points Table
- 43 containers fall overboard as ship battles rough Bay of Bengal
- Main suspects in daylight murder of Refat in Barguna still at large
- Minister calls for Zia's grave to be removed from parliament complex
- Govt to directly regulate Facebook, YouTube after September: Minister