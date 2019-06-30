Home > Bangladesh

Rider dies as truck rams motorcycle in Jhenaidah

  Jhenaidah Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 30 Jun 2019 02:09 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jun 2019 02:10 PM BdST

A motorcyclist has died after a truck ploughed into his vehicle in Jhenaidah’s Kaliganj Upazila.

The accident occurred in Kaliganj’s Notun Bazar area around 10am on Sunday, according to police.

The victim has been identified as Aminul Islam, 22.

“Aminul used to work at a jewellery store in the town. He was headed to the store from his home when a truck rammed his motorcycle and drove away,” Kaliganj Police OC Anisur Rahman.

Locals rushed him to Kaliganj Upazila Health Complex, where the doctors on duty declared him dead, added the OC.

