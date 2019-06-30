Home > Bangladesh

Police arrest three suspects for murder of Uber driver in Uttara

Police have arrested three people for their alleged involvement in the murder of an Uber driver identified only as Arman in Dhaka’s Uttara.

The three were arrested in separate raids across the capital on Saturday night, said Deputy Commissioner Moshiur Rahman of the Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

The arrestees are ‘Shezan’, ‘Sharif’ and ‘Sajib’. Additional details about the suspects were not available immediately.

The body of 40-year-old Arman was found inside a private car in front of a house in Uttara’s Sector 14 in the early hours of Jun 13.

Uttara West Police Sub-Inspector Faruk Hossain said Arman's body was lying on the driver's seat with injury marks on his neck.

“It seems initially that someone boarded the car in the guise of a passenger and subsequently tried to rob him. After failing to do so, the assailant killed the driver.”

Arman was a resident of Dhaka’s Pallabi.

