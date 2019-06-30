Home > Bangladesh

‘Muggers admit' killing youth for Tk 1,500 on Eid eve in Dhaka, police say

Published: 30 Jun 2019 01:21 AM BdST Updated: 30 Jun 2019 01:26 AM BdST

A gang of seven suspected muggers have confessed to killing a young man on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr for Tk 1,500 he had received as tips in Dhaka, according to police.

The victim, ‘Ramjan’, 28, from Lalmonirhat reportedly had mental disabilities and stayed with his sister ‘Monimon’ at Razabazar in the capital.   

Ramjan usually slept on sidewalks and earned money by wiping cars at refuelling stations or traffic congestions.

Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station OC Jane Alam Munshi said Ramjan was found unconscious with several wounds on a sidewalk at Asadgate in the wee hours of June 6.

A rickshawpuller took him to the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital where he was declared dead and his body was kept as unidentified.

Ramjan’s sister Monimon while searching for her brother a day after Eid on June 7 heard that a person was found dead at Asadgate, the OC said. Monimon later identified the body at the hospital mortuary.

A police sub-inspector said a lead in another case unearthed the mystery surrounding the death of Ramjan.

Following information given by an accused arrested in the case, police arrested the seven suspected killers of Ramjan on Friday night, the SI said. He requested not to be named as he was not authorised to speak before the end of the investigation.

The seven arrestees are Srinath Mondol alias Hridoy, 19, Al Amin, 19, Md Ramzan, 18, Tajul Islam Kajol, 19, Md Shipon, 18, Md Riyaz, 19, and Md Faisal.

Md Ramzan and Al Amin gave statements to the court confessing to stabbing Ramjan to death, OC Alam said.

The court granted police two days to grill the five other suspects.

Quoting some people who knew Ramjan, OC Alam said they had paid Ramjan total about Tk 1,500 as Eid tips.

“Investigation revealed that the muggers stabbed him near the Talukder Petrol Pump when he refused to hand the money to them,” the police officer added.

