Head teacher arrested for alleged rape of class 9 student in Dhaka
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Jun 2019 09:34 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jun 2019 09:34 PM BdST
Police have arrested a school headmaster in Dhaka’s Kamrangirchar on charges of raping a female student.
Sirajul Islam, 55, head teacher of Dhaka Model School at Alinagar, was arrested at Nabinagar shortly after the alleged victim’s mother initiated a case against him on Saturday night, Kamrangirchar Police Station OC Shahin Fakir said.
Sirajul raped the girl, a grade-nine student, several times by threatening to cut her grade points deliberately, the OC said, referring to the charges brought against the headmaster.
He raped the girl for the last time on June 24, according to the case.
