Home > Bangladesh

Hasina train attack: Pabna court scraps bail of 30 BNP activists

  Pabna Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 30 Jun 2019 03:00 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jun 2019 04:21 PM BdST

A Pabna court has sent to jail 30 BNP leaders and activists charged with conducting an armed attack on a train carrying Awami League President Sheikh Hasina 25 years ago after scrapping their bail.

Acting Judge Rustom Ali of Pabna's Additional Sessions Judge Court-1 passed the order after hearing the testimonies of witnesses in the case on Sunday.

The court also issued arrest warrants against the key accused in the case, Zakaria Pintu, general secretary of BNP's Ishwardy Municipality Wing, Moklesur Rahman Bablu, former mayor of Ishwardy Municipality, and Humayun Kabir, who were all absent from the hearing.

Additional Public Prosecutor Advocate Obaidul Hoque said, the court will hear the arguments in the case on Monday and Tuesday before passing a verdict.

Hasina, the then opposition leader, was conducting a nationwide campaign by rail when her coach came under attack upon arriving in Pabna's Ishwardy on Sept 23, 1994. 

But Hasina managed to survive the assault carried out during BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's first term as prime minister. 

The railway police, as plaintiff, initiated a case against 135 people in connection with the incident. 

But the investigation hit a snag during the BNP's rule before picking up speed once the Awami League formed government in 1996. 

Police later submitted a charge sheet against 52 accused, including Bablu and Pintu, at the end of the probe.

Print Friendly and PDF

Australia beat NZ
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Pakistan v Afghanistan - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - June 29, 2019 General view as fans clash Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Naib calls for calm after fan clashes
ICC Cricket World Cup - Pakistan v Afghanistan - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - June 29, 2019 Fans clash. Action Images via Reuters
Fans clash at Pak-Afghan match
Pakistan stay alive

More stories

Hasina train attack: 30 suspects sent to jail

DIG Mizanur seeks bail in graft case

Motorcyclist dies in Jhenaidah crash

4 burnt in Dhaka cylinder blast

3 arrested for murder of Uber driver

Ship loses 43 containers in Bay of Bengal

Chader Kona to get govt job

Relocate Zia's grave: Minister

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.