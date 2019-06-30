Hasina train attack: Pabna court scraps bail of 30 BNP activists
Pabna Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Jun 2019 03:00 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jun 2019 04:21 PM BdST
A Pabna court has sent to jail 30 BNP leaders and activists charged with conducting an armed attack on a train carrying Awami League President Sheikh Hasina 25 years ago after scrapping their bail.
Acting Judge Rustom Ali of Pabna's Additional Sessions Judge Court-1 passed the order after hearing the testimonies of witnesses in the case on Sunday.
The court also issued arrest warrants against the key accused in the case, Zakaria Pintu, general secretary of BNP's Ishwardy Municipality Wing, Moklesur Rahman Bablu, former mayor of Ishwardy Municipality, and Humayun Kabir, who were all absent from the hearing.
Additional Public Prosecutor Advocate Obaidul Hoque said, the court will hear the arguments in the case on Monday and Tuesday before passing a verdict.
Hasina, the then opposition leader, was conducting a nationwide campaign by rail when her coach came under attack upon arriving in Pabna's Ishwardy on Sept 23, 1994.
But Hasina managed to survive the assault carried out during BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's first term as prime minister.
The railway police, as plaintiff, initiated a case against 135 people in connection with the incident.
But the investigation hit a snag during the BNP's rule before picking up speed once the Awami League formed government in 1996.
Police later submitted a charge sheet against 52 accused, including Bablu and Pintu, at the end of the probe.
