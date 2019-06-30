Gas cylinder blast injures 4 in Dhaka’s Green Road

They were identified as Mohammad Russel, 32, Foyez Hossain, 20, Rakib, 20, and Sumon, 18.

The incident took place at the 'Paril Green' building in Green Road around 9am on Sunday, according to the fire service.

The workers were carrying out paintwork on the groundfloor of the building when the blast occurred, said Russel Sikder, an official of the fire service's control room.

"The fire service did not find anyone upon arriving on the spot while there were no reports of a fire either."

The injured were admitted to the burns unit of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital, or DMCH.

Citing doctors at the hospital, Inspector Md Bacchu of DMCH police outpost said, "Russel suffered 52 percent burns on his body, Foyez 40 percent, Rakib 37 percent and Sujan 25 percent."