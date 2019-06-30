Home > Bangladesh

Gas cylinder blast injures 4 in Dhaka’s Green Road

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 30 Jun 2019 01:29 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jun 2019 01:33 PM BdST

Four workers have suffered burn injuries in a gas cylinder explosion in the capital's Green Road.

They were identified as Mohammad Russel, 32, Foyez Hossain, 20, Rakib, 20, and Sumon, 18. 

The incident took place at the 'Paril Green' building in Green Road around 9am on Sunday, according to the fire service.

The workers were carrying out paintwork on the groundfloor of the building when the blast occurred, said Russel Sikder, an official of the fire service's control room.

"The fire service did not find anyone upon arriving on the spot while there were no reports of a fire either."

The injured were admitted to the burns unit of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital, or DMCH.

Citing doctors at the hospital, Inspector Md Bacchu of DMCH police outpost said, "Russel suffered 52 percent burns on his body, Foyez 40 percent, Rakib 37 percent and Sujan 25 percent."

Print Friendly and PDF

Australia beat NZ
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Pakistan v Afghanistan - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - June 29, 2019 General view as fans clash Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Naib calls for calm after fan clashes
ICC Cricket World Cup - Pakistan v Afghanistan - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - June 29, 2019 Fans clash. Action Images via Reuters
Fans clash at Pak-Afghan match
Pakistan stay alive

More stories

Hasina train attack: 30 suspects sent to jail

DIG Mizanur seeks bail in graft case

Motorcyclist dies in Jhenaidah crash

4 burnt in Dhaka cylinder blast

3 arrested for murder of Uber driver

Ship loses 43 containers in Bay of Bengal

Chader Kona to get govt job

Relocate Zia's grave: Minister

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.