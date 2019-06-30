DIG Mizanur files anticipatory bail petition with HC in graft case
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Jun 2019 02:01 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jun 2019 02:01 PM BdST
Suspended Deputy Inspector General of Police Mizanur Rahman has filed a petition for anticipatory bail with the High Court in a graft case over his wealth.
Khurshid Alam, the lawyer for the Anti-Corruption Commission, or ACC, told the media that he received a copy of the petition on Sunday.
A hearing could be held before the bench of Justice Obaidul Hassan and Justice SM Kuddus Zaman, he said.
The ACC on Jun 24 filed a case against Deputy Inspector General of Police Mizanur Rahman, his wife, brother and nephew accusing them of amassing illegal wealth.
It also summoned Mizanur to its headquarters on July 1 to question him on the Tk 4 million worth of bribes that he allegedly paid to ACC Director Enamul Basir.
Following the approval of a commission's meeting on Monday, ACC Director Manjur Morshed filed the case with the ACC’s coordinated district office Dhaka-1, according to Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya, the spokesman for the anti-graft body.
The ACC found evidence of Mizanur’s illegal assets worth over Tk 30.7 million.
DIG Mizanur in a television interview recently claimed that Enamul Basir took the bribes from him promising that he would be given a clean chit.
Basir also divulged probe details during the investigation, according to ACC officials. Audio clips of mobile conversations between DIG Mizan and Enamul Basir were aired on television.
Earlier, DIG Mizanur was withdrawn from Dhaka Metropolitan Police as its additional commissioner when the allegation against him of abducting a woman and marrying her forcibly, despite having a wife and children, surfaced.
