Home > Bangladesh

43 containers fall overboard as ship battles rough Bay of Bengal

  Chattogram Bureau,  bdnews24.com

Published: 30 Jun 2019 11:59 AM BdST Updated: 30 Jun 2019 12:30 PM BdST

A local cargo ship has lost 43 containers after being caught in bad weather near the Hatia Channel of the Bay of Bengal.

The containers on board the ‘KSL Gladiator’ fell overboard near the Bashanchar area around 8:30 am on Sunday, according to officials of the Bangladesh  Inland Water Transport Authority, or BIWTA.

The ship was headed to Dhaka’s Pangaon from Chattogram carrying 83 containers when encountered rough seas in Bashanchar and shed the containers, said Mohammad Selim, deputy director of BIWTA in Chattogram.

“The containers were floating towards the shores of Bhashanchar. It has not affected the travels of other ships sailing in the channel.”

The BIWTA official added, “The ship’s authorities have been asked to monitor the movement of the containers. We are also keeping an eye on it.”

The authorities, however, could not provide information on the contents of the containers.

The ‘KSL Gladiator’ of Karim Group’s Karim Shipping Lines, transports cargo both at home and abroad.

Print Friendly and PDF

Australia beat NZ
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Pakistan v Afghanistan - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - June 29, 2019 General view as fans clash Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Naib calls for calm after fan clashes
ICC Cricket World Cup - Pakistan v Afghanistan - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - June 29, 2019 Fans clash. Action Images via Reuters
Fans clash at Pak-Afghan match
Pakistan stay alive

More stories

Chader Kona to get govt job

Relocate Zia's grave: Minister

‘Muggers admit’ killing youth for Tk 1,500

Telecommunication Minister, Mustafa Jabbar

Govt to directly regulate social media after September

Mother, son die in Gopalganj crash

Cases stalling in top court: Quamrul

Jharna Dhara's body donated to BSMMU for research

Man dies in Meherpur 'gunfight'

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.