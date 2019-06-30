43 containers fall overboard as ship battles rough Bay of Bengal
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Jun 2019 11:59 AM BdST Updated: 30 Jun 2019 12:30 PM BdST
A local cargo ship has lost 43 containers after being caught in bad weather near the Hatia Channel of the Bay of Bengal.
The containers on board the ‘KSL Gladiator’ fell overboard near the Bashanchar area around 8:30 am on Sunday, according to officials of the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority, or BIWTA.
The ship was headed to Dhaka’s Pangaon from Chattogram carrying 83 containers when encountered rough seas in Bashanchar and shed the containers, said Mohammad Selim, deputy director of BIWTA in Chattogram.
“The containers were floating towards the shores of Bhashanchar. It has not affected the travels of other ships sailing in the channel.”
The BIWTA official added, “The ship’s authorities have been asked to monitor the movement of the containers. We are also keeping an eye on it.”
The authorities, however, could not provide information on the contents of the containers.
The ‘KSL Gladiator’ of Karim Group’s Karim Shipping Lines, transports cargo both at home and abroad.
