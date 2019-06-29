Home > Bangladesh

Student loses arm to Rajshahi bus collision

  Rajshahi Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 29 Jun 2019 01:00 AM BdST Updated: 29 Jun 2019 01:00 AM BdST

A student has lost an arm in a collision between a bus he was on and another vehicle in Rajshahi.   

Firoj Sarder, a final-year masters student of Rajshahi College’s social work department, was admitted to the Rajshahi Medical College Hospital after the accident on Friday. 

He went home in Bogura’s Nandigram to sit primary school teacher recruitment tests.

The accident occurred at Katakhali around 6:30pm on Friday when he was returning to Rajshahi, Katakhali Police Station OC Nibaran Chandra Barman said.

He could not confirm what the other vehicle involving the accident was.

The OC said they could not identify the bus either.

“The student kept his right hand out of the window resulting in the mishap,” he added.

Doctor Enamul Haque at the hospital told bdnews24.com later in the night that Firoj was out of danger.

