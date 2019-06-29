Narayanganj schoolteacher sued on rape, pornography charges
Narayanganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Jun 2019 12:09 AM BdST Updated: 29 Jun 2019 01:04 AM BdST
Two cases have been initiated against a Narayanganj schoolteacher who stands accused of raping at least 20 female students over years by blackmailing them.
A guardian of an alleged victim started a case against Oxford High School Assistant Teacher Ashraful Arif on rape charges brought under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act on Friday afternoon, Siddhirganj Police Station OC Mir Shahin Parvez said.
Rapid Action Battalion-11 Deputy Assistant Director Abdu Aziz initiated the other case under the Pornography Control Act and the Digital Security Act over the recovery of videos and photos of the alleged incidents, the OC said.
Headmaster Rafiqul Islam is accused in the cases of abetting the alleged crimes.
The allegations of rape against Ariful surfaced when a ninth grader told her family and influential people of the area about his indecent proposal two days ago, said Rakib Hasan, a resident of the area.
Later, the locals caught Ariful and found the photos and videos in his mobile phone, he added.
In the cases, Arif is accused of raping students by frightening them with lowering their grade points.
He raped them again by blackmailing them with photos and videos of the rape incidents, according to the charges.
