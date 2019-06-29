Mother, son die as bus runs over them in Gopalganj

The accident took place on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway in the upazila's Gerakhola area around 8:15am on Saturday, following which locals took to the streets in protest, said Muksudpur Police OC Mustafa Kamal Pasha.

The victims were identified as Shaon Begum, 27, and her son, Sakib Khan, a first-grader at a local primary school.

"Shaon was on her way to drop the boy off at school when a Khulna-bound Saintmartin Paribahan bus from Dhaka struck them as they were crossing Dhaka-Khulna Highway in Gerakhola. They were killed on the spot,” OC Pasha said.

Enraged by the accident, locals blockaded the road, placing several chopped tree trunks on the road and vandalising numerous vehicles. The protest triggered a traffic gridlock in the area, according to police.

An eight-year-old child was also injured during the demonstration.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Toslima Ali and police rushed to the spot to diffuse the situation around 10am.

Upon a request from the family, the bodies were handed over without post-mortem examinations.