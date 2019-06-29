Mother, son die as bus runs over them in Gopalganj
Gopalganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Jun 2019 03:05 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jun 2019 03:05 PM BdST
A woman and her seven-year-old son have died after being run over by a bus in Gopalganj's Muksudpur Upazila.
The accident took place on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway in the upazila's Gerakhola area around 8:15am on Saturday, following which locals took to the streets in protest, said Muksudpur Police OC Mustafa Kamal Pasha.
"Shaon was on her way to drop the boy off at school when a Khulna-bound Saintmartin Paribahan bus from Dhaka struck them as they were crossing Dhaka-Khulna Highway in Gerakhola. They were killed on the spot,” OC Pasha said.
Enraged by the accident, locals blockaded the road, placing several chopped tree trunks on the road and vandalising numerous vehicles. The protest triggered a traffic gridlock in the area, according to police.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Toslima Ali and police rushed to the spot to diffuse the situation around 10am.
Upon a request from the family, the bodies were handed over without post-mortem examinations.
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Sri Lanka - Headingley, Leeds, Britiain - June 21, 2019 England's Jonny Bairstow warms up before the match Action Images via Reuters
Critics waiting for
us to fail: Bairstow
Fans watch the ICC cricket world cup match between India and Pakistan on a screen in Mumbai, India, June 16, 2019. Reuters
Pakistan match draws 229m TV viewers in India
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Mother, son die as bus runs over them in Gopalganj
- Cases tried by lower courts stalling in the top court: Quamrul
- Crime suspect dies in alleged gunfight between rival gangs in Meherpur
- Mortal remains of Jharna Dhara Chowdhury handed over to BSMMU for medical research
- Facebook gang ‘Bond 007’ in spotlight as Barguna murder suspect Nayon remains fugitive
- Student loses arm to Rajshahi bus collision
- Narayanganj schoolteacher sued on rape, pornography charges
- Home minister launches Tk 6 billion renovation of Dhaka’s old prison
- Police providing security to slain Barguna youth Refat’s wife
- Police to grill three murder suspects of Refat in Barguna
Most Read
- Facebook gang ‘Bond 007’ in spotlight as Barguna murder suspect Nayon remains fugitive
- Man hacked to death in Bangladesh, video of wife trying to save him goes viral
- Main suspects in daylight murder of Refat in Barguna still at large
- Police to grill three murder suspects of Refat in Barguna
- Bangladesh schoolteacher detained for ‘raping’ 20 students
- Raushon visits ailing Ershad at Dhaka CMH
- Nigerian national detained with ‘Crystal Meth’ in Dhaka
- Argentina see off Venezuela to set up titanic Copa clash with Brazil
- Eight deals, Rohingya to dominate Hasina's first China visit after election win
- Home minister launches Tk 6 billion renovation of Dhaka’s old prison