Mortal remains of Jharna Dhara Chowdhury handed over to BSMMU for medical research

Raha Nabakumar, the executive officer of the trust, in the presence of Jharna Dhara's family, formally handed over the body to BSMMU Vice Chancellor Kanak Kanti Barua at 9am on Saturday.

Prior to receiving the body, the vice chancellor paid tribute to Jharna Dhara by placing a wreath on her coffin.

He said, "Jharna Dhara Chowdhury devoted her life to helping humanity. Now, students and teachers alike can conduct research on her remains which can be beneficial to humanity in future. For that, we are thankful to her."