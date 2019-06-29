Home > Bangladesh

Mortal remains of Jharna Dhara Chowdhury handed over to BSMMU for medical research

  Dhaka University Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 29 Jun 2019

The mortal remains of lifelong social activist Jharna Dhara Chowdhury, secretary of the Gandhi Ashram Trust in Noakhali, have been entrusted to the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, or BSMMU, for medical research.

Raha Nabakumar, the executive officer of the trust, in the presence of Jharna Dhara's family, formally handed over the body to BSMMU Vice Chancellor Kanak Kanti Barua at 9am on Saturday.

Prior to receiving the body, the vice chancellor paid tribute to Jharna Dhara by placing a wreath on her coffin.

He said, "Jharna Dhara Chowdhury devoted her life to helping humanity. Now, students and teachers alike can conduct research on her remains which can be beneficial to humanity in future. For that, we are thankful to her."

