Minister calls for Zia's grave to be removed from parliament complex

Published: 29 Jun 2019 05:35 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jun 2019 05:38 PM BdST

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque has called for the removal of all structures, including BNP founder Ziaur Rahman's grave, from parliament complex that were built in violation of the original plan.

The minister made the call upon his arrival in parliament to take part in a discussion on the proposed national budget for fiscal 2019-20 on Saturday.

"All the graves within the parliament’s premises, including Zia's, were built in breach of the original design. I am calling for these to be relocated," said Mozammel.  

Plans to relocate graves, including the military ruler’s beside Crescent Lake, were considered by the ruling Awami League in a series of meetings during the 9th and 10th parliament.

In a bid to implement the plan, a copy of the building's original design, prepared by the famous American architect Louis I Kahn, was brought to Bangladesh from the University of Pennsylvania in the US.

Two and a half years since the plan arrived in the country, the authorities are yet to take any step to shift the graves.

"The structures which were constructed outside the area of parliament building is not the parliament’s headache,” Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury had said on several occasions.

