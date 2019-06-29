Govt promises woman demonstrator with disabilities job

A suitable government job will arranged for Kona, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Special Assistant Biplab Barua told bdnews24.com on Saturday.

“The prime minister is aware of her (Kona’s) demand,” Biplab said.

Mahbuba Haque Chander Kona, a woman from Sirajganj with disabilities who achieved her masters degree with first class six years ago, continues a hunger strike for government job outside the National Press Club in Dhaka for the second day on Thursday. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin

The woman who has a first-class MA degree from Eden College in Dhaka announced the end of her hunger strike in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka.

She was returning home in Sirajganj following the prime minister’s assurance, she said in a Facebook post.

Kona also thanked the media for helping her draw the government’s attention.