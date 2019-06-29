Crime suspect dies in alleged gunfight between rival gangs in Meherpur

The incident took place on the Kochuikhali Field in Kasba village around 2:30 am on Saturday, said Gangni Police OC Obaidur Rahman.

The dead has been identified as the 'listed criminal' Monirul Isalm, 30, from Kasba. He was implicated in nine cases relating to murder, extortion, robbery, abduction, drugs and weapons, according to the police.

"The outlaws fled when a police team arrived on the scene after being informed about a gun battle between two rival gangs in Kasba," OC Rahman said.

"Monirul was found lying on the spot with bullet wounds. He was subsequently taken to Gangni General Hospital where doctors on duty declared him dead."