Cases tried by lower courts stalling in the top court: Quamrul

He addressed the issue in parliament in light of the recent string of prominent murder cases during a discussion on the proposed national budget for fiscal year 2019-20 on Saturday.

Quamrul said, "Lower courts are trying cases but we are not getting a final verdict. Punishments aren't coming into effect. Trial courts are successfully passing judgments but those are stalling in the High Court and the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court."

Recently, Law Minister Anisul Huq said, over 3.5 million cases tried by the lower courts were pending in the top court until Mar 31.

Of these, 506,664 are in the High Court while 21,813 are in the Appellate Division.

A High Court bench recently announced an initiative to swiftly settle cases that were stayed by the court.

The registrar of the High Court Division has also been instructed to submit to the chief justice within three weeks a list of all criminal cases stayed by the court until 2010.

Quamrul said, "The prime minister and the home minister have spoken about trial proceedings. We are also dispensing justice."

"When I was the state minister for law, we tried the Narayanganj seven-murder case. We tried the Bishwajit murder case. Trial proceedings are underway in the Nusrat murder case. A judgment will hopefully be delivered in the next two or three months with the highest punishment."

Stressing on the need to conclusively settle cases, he said, "We can't say that justice has been done when a matter is decided by a lower court."

Addressing the law minister, Quamrul said there is no need to amend laws to ensure the speedy disposal of cases. The process would be expedited if the attorney general quickly prepares paper books.

Emphasising the daylight murder of Refat Shorif in Barguna, he said, "The state of law and order is alright but there has been social degradation."

"Refat was killed a couple of days ago. The video has gone viral on social media. But those who recorded the incident didn't make any attempts to save the victim."

He recommended that cases of this nature be settled quickly.