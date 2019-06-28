RP Saha killer wanted Hindus in Mirzapur annihilated: War crimes tribunal
Pias Talukder and Tabarul Huq, বিডিনিউজ টোয়েন্টিফোর ডটকম
Published: 28 Jun 2019 02:45 AM BdST Updated: 28 Jun 2019 02:45 AM BdST
The killings of philanthropist Ranada Prasad Saha, his son Bhabani Prasad Saha and 58 others were designed to wipe the Hindu community out of Tangail’s Mirzapur in 1971, a war crimes tribunal has observed.
“Attack on RP Saha and his son and others was not only to wipe them out but was intended to [halt] the noble activities of the institutions conducted under his vibrant guidance and also to destroy the Hindu community, either whole or in part,” the International Crimes Tribunal-1 said in a verdict on Thursday.
The tribunal sentenced to death Mahbubur Rahman, the president of Mirzapur Peace Committee, a unit formed to collaborate with the Pakistani forces during the war, for the killings of RP Saha and others.
It described the affiliation of Mahbubur, now 70 years old and behind bars, his father Wadud Moulana, and brother Abdul Mannan, both dead, in locally formed Razakar force to aid the Pakistani occupation, as “notorious”.
“Besides, it has been proved that the accused physically participated in effecting selected Hindu civilians and causing death of some of victims by gun shot,” it added.
Referring to the Razakar force, the ICT said, “What was the objective of forming such para militia force in war time situation? Of course, intention was not to protect lives and properties of civilians. Rather, it is undeniable that the Razakar force had acted in furtherance of policy and plan of Pakistani occupation army and in so doing it had carried out recurrent atrocities committed in a systematic manner throughout the territory of Bangladesh in 1971.
“On totality of evidence we arrive at unerring conclusion that ‘specific intent’ of the enterprise was to destroy the substantial part of Hindu community of the locality under Mirzapur of District Tangail,” it said.
Mahbubur, a Jamaat-e-Islami adherent, attacked the house of Saha with the help of local Razakars in Narayanganj on May 7, 1971, with 20-25 members of the Pakistani occupation force, according to the ICT’s investigation agency.
British government recognised Ranada with Rai Bahadur title for his philanthropic activities. Bangladesh government honoured him with posthumous Swadhinata Padak, the highest state award, in 1978.
Mahbubur carried out crimes near Bharateswari Homes, Kumudini Welfare Trust in Narayanganj, and Tangail Circuit House during the Liberation War, ICT investigators had said.
