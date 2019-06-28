Police to grill three murder suspects of Refat in Barguna
Barguna Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Jun 2019 08:52 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jun 2019 08:58 PM BdST
Police in Barguna have been granted seven days to grill in custody two suspected killers of Refat Shorif in Barguna.
The two suspects are ‘Hasan’ and ‘Chandan’, both named in a case initiated by Refat’s father Dulal Shorif against 12 people.
A court in the district on Friday also gave police three days to interrogate another suspect, Nazmul Hasan, Barguna Superintendent of Police Md Maruf Hossain said.
Refat and his wife Aysha Siddika Minny were returning home from Barguna Government College, of which she is a student, on Wednesday morning when the attackers swooped down on him.
The lead assailant, Nayon Bond, had sexually harassed Minny before her marriage two months ago as he wanted to marry her, the woman alleged.
Nayon and two others, Rifat Forazi and Rishan Forazi, carried out the main part of the attack when the assailants hacked her husband with sharp weapons, Minny said.
A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, sending shocks throughout the country and prompting the government to promise immediate action.
