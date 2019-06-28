Home > Bangladesh

Police to grill three murder suspects of Refat in Barguna

  Barguna Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 28 Jun 2019 08:52 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jun 2019 08:58 PM BdST

Police in Barguna have been granted seven days to grill in custody two suspected killers of Refat Shorif in Barguna.

The two suspects are ‘Hasan’ and ‘Chandan’, both named in a case initiated by Refat’s father Dulal Shorif against 12 people.  

A court in the district on Friday also gave police three days to interrogate another suspect, Nazmul Hasan, Barguna Superintendent of Police Md Maruf Hossain said.

Refat and his wife Aysha Siddika Minny were returning home from Barguna Government College, of which she is a student, on Wednesday morning when the attackers swooped down on him.

The lead assailant, Nayon Bond, had sexually harassed Minny before her marriage two months ago as he wanted to marry her, the woman alleged.

Nayon and two others, Rifat Forazi and Rishan Forazi, carried out the main part of the attack when the assailants hacked her husband with sharp weapons, Minny said.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, sending shocks throughout the country and prompting the government to promise immediate action.

Print Friendly and PDF

Fans watch the ICC cricket world cup match between India and Pakistan on a screen in Mumbai, India, June 16, 2019. Reuters
Pakistan match draws 229m TV viewers in India
SL skittled out for 203 in must-win game
British High Commissioner in Dhaka Robert Dickson speaking at an interaction with journalists in London on Wednesday.
Dickson will love a Bangladesh-England final
ICC Cricket World Cup - New Zealand v Pakistan - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britian - June 26, 2019 Pakistan fans display a banner in reference to Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan during the match Action Images via Reuters 
Similarities to 1992 spook Pakistan fans

More stories

Protest if Refat killers get bail: Nasim

8 deals, Rohingya to dominate PM's China tour

Nigerian held with ‘Crystal Meth’ in Dhaka

Main Refat murder suspects at large

RP Saha killer planned to annihilate Hindus: ICT

ACC prosecutes Abjal, Rubina

Teacher held for ‘raping’ 20 students

Aysha Siddika Minny

Wife narrates horrific attack on Rifat

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.