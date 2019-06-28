Home > Bangladesh

Police providing security to slain Barguna youth Refat’s wife

  Barguna Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 28 Jun 2019 09:06 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jun 2019 09:06 PM BdST

Police in Barguna are providing the wife of Refat Shorif, the youth hacked to death in Barguna, with security.

Sadar Police Station Sub-Inspector Kamal Hossain said he and three armed constables were guarding the house of Aysha Siddika Minny from Friday morning.

A video of Minny trying to save Refat from the attackers armed with long, sharp weapons has gone viral on social media, prompting the government to vow immediate action against the killers.

Minny told journalists that the lead assailant, Nayon Bond, had harassed her sexually before her marriage with Refat two months ago.

Among the other attackers, she could recognise Rifat Forazi and Rishan Forazi.

The trio are on the run while police have arrested three other suspects.

Minny’s uncle Abu Saleh said the family had asked Superintendent of Police Maruf Hossain for security measures as they were feeling insecure since the daylight murder of Refat. 

WARNING:

