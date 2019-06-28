Nigerian national detained with ‘Crystal Meth’ in Dhaka
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Jun 2019 04:40 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jun 2019 04:40 PM BdST
The Department of Narcotics Control, or DNC, has detained a Nigerian national carrying methamphetamine from the capital’s Khilkhet.
The miscreant, Ajah Anayochuka Onye Anwusi, 38, was found to be in possession of half a kilogram of Crystal Meth, a form of methamphetamine known to drug users as Ice.
Detectives of the department held the Nigerian man with 50 grams of Ice on the road opposite to Hotel Le Meridian on Thursday evening, Md Mosaddek Hossain, additional director of DNC, told a media briefing on Friday.
Based on the information he provided, the authorities later recovered 872 grams of Crystal Meth from an apartment in Bashundhara Residential Area.
Mosaddek said, “He got involved the drug trade through the internet and later began peddling narcotics.”
Anwusi had travelled to Thailand, Malaysia, India and Kenya on different occasions.
“Crystal Meth or Ice is a hundred times stronger than yaba. With the government cracking down on yaba, he began selling ice to drug dealers at a relatively low price,” said Mosaddek.
Whereas 1 gram of Ice costs up to MYR 15,000 (more than Tk 300,000) in Malaysia, Anwusi would sell the substance for around Tk 7000 to Tk 10,000 in Bangladesh.
“During interrogation, the Nigerian national said he received a consignment of the drug from Uganda about five or six days ago. He added that he hoped to sell it off quickly and return to Nigeria as his mother had passed away.”
British High Commissioner in Dhaka Robert Dickson speaking at an interaction with journalists in London on Wednesday.
Dickson will love a Bangladesh-England final
ICC Cricket World Cup - New Zealand v Pakistan - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britian - June 26, 2019 Pakistan fans display a banner in reference to Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan during the match Action Images via Reuters
Similarities to 1992 spook Pakistan fans
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Five people killed by lightning in Satkhira
- 13 suspects identified in Refat murder, authorities on high alert to prevent escapes
- Drug suspect killed in alleged shootout with BGB in Cumilla
- EC moves to change polling hours for summer, winter
- Main suspects in daylight murder of Refat in Barguna still at large
- RP Saha killer wanted Hindus in Mirzapur annihilated: War crimes tribunal
- ACC prosecutes health directorate clerk Abjal, wife Rubina over ‘Tk 3.19bn graft’
- Bangladesh schoolteacher detained for ‘raping’ 20 students
- Police arrest two more murder suspects as Rifat is buried in Barguna
- Woman recounts terrifying moments of fatal hacking attack on husband
Most Read
- Man hacked to death in Bangladesh, video of wife trying to save him goes viral
- Bangladesh cuts bulk internet bandwidth price
- Woman recounts terrifying moments of fatal hacking attack on husband
- Main suspects in daylight murder of Refat in Barguna still at large
- Bangladesh schoolteacher detained for ‘raping’ 20 students
- Suspect arrested for hacking man to death in Barguna
- Bangladesh imam gets five years in jail for spreading rape video of 10-year-old girl
- Trump talks trade at G20 as China's Xi, others warn of risks of protectionism
- RP Saha killer wanted Hindus in Mirzapur annihilated: War crimes tribunal
- Apple design chief Jony Ive, Steve Jobs' confidant, to leave and start own firm