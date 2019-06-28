Nigerian national detained with ‘Crystal Meth’ in Dhaka

The miscreant, Ajah Anayochuka Onye Anwusi, 38, was found to be in possession of half a kilogram of Crystal Meth, a form of methamphetamine known to drug users as Ice.

Detectives of the department held the Nigerian man with 50 grams of Ice on the road opposite to Hotel Le Meridian on Thursday evening, Md Mosaddek Hossain, additional director of DNC, told a media briefing on Friday.

Based on the information he provided, the authorities later recovered 872 grams of Crystal Meth from an apartment in Bashundhara Residential Area.

Mosaddek said, “He got involved the drug trade through the internet and later began peddling narcotics.”

Anwusi had travelled to Thailand, Malaysia, India and Kenya on different occasions.

“Crystal Meth or Ice is a hundred times stronger than yaba. With the government cracking down on yaba, he began selling ice to drug dealers at a relatively low price,” said Mosaddek.

Whereas 1 gram of Ice costs up to MYR 15,000 (more than Tk 300,000) in Malaysia, Anwusi would sell the substance for around Tk 7000 to Tk 10,000 in Bangladesh.

“During interrogation, the Nigerian national said he received a consignment of the drug from Uganda about five or six days ago. He added that he hoped to sell it off quickly and return to Nigeria as his mother had passed away.”