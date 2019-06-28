Nasim asks people to protest if Refat 'killers' get bail
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Jun 2019 08:20 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jun 2019 08:21 PM BdST
Awami League leader Mohammed Nasim has requested the court not to grant bail to those involved with the murder of Refat Shorif in front of his wife in Barguna.
He also urged the lawyers not to move in the court for them.
Calling upon the people to stand against if the killers get bail, he said, “The people will have to stand against the court which will grant them bail.
“The law is above everything. That does not mean you will give shelter to killers," he added.
