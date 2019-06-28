Home > Bangladesh

Nasim asks people to protest if Refat 'killers' get bail

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 28 Jun 2019 08:20 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jun 2019 08:21 PM BdST

Awami League leader Mohammed Nasim has requested the court not to grant bail to those involved with the murder of Refat Shorif in front of his wife in Barguna. 

He also urged the lawyers not to move in the court for them.

“Don’t stand for the terrorists in exchange for more money. Think about it, ask your conscience,” he said at a discussion in Dhaka on Friday.

Calling upon the people to stand against if the killers get bail, he said, “The people will have to stand against the court which will grant them bail.

“The law is above everything. That does not mean you will give shelter to killers," he added.

