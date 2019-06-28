Home minister launches Tk 6 billion renovation of Dhaka’s old prison
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Jun 2019 11:33 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jun 2019 11:33 PM BdST
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has inaugurated the renovation work of the Dhaka Central Jail on Old Dhaka’s Nazimuddin Road.
The government took up the Tk 6.07 billion project to turn the old prison into a jail museum on July 2018 in a bid to preserve the country's heritage.
The project is expected to end by 2020.
The historic old prison was set up way back in 1788 during the British colonial rule. In the course of time, it turned into the largest prison of Bangladesh.
“The prison has a long history and many memories. Many patriots from the anti-British movement to the liberation war were imprisoned here,” the home minister said while opening the renovation work on Friday.
The inmates of the 228-year old prison were transferred to the new prison at Keraniganj outside the Dhaka city in July 2016 after the Old Dhaka jail was declared abandoned.
On Nov 1, 2018, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had laid the foundation stone of the project. The army and prison department are implementing the project.
As many as 95 establishments will be removed, 36 renovated or rebuilt, and some new structures constructed, according to Kamal.
The main activities of the project include the expansion and modernisation of museum, multipurpose buildings, construction of Cineplex, school, mosque, canopy at the main gate, landscaping, and forestation.
