Five people killed by lightning in Satkhira
Satkhira Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Jun 2019 02:23 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jun 2019 02:23 PM BdST
Lightning strikes have killed five people, including three members of a family, in two upazilas of Satkhira.
The incidents occurred in Kaliganj Upazila's Ratanpur Union and Ashashuni Upazila's Budhhata on Friday, according to police.
Kaliganj Police Inspector (Investigation) SM Azizur Rahman said, the tin-shed house of one Adam Ali in the upazila’s Ratanpur was struck by lightning around 11am, resulting in three casualties.
The dead were identified as Adam's son Al Amin, 22, his newly-wed wife Sabina Yasmin, 18, and his brother Robiul Islam, 19.
Adam was admitted to a hospital in critical condition.
Meanwhile, a farmer identified as Monsoor Gazi, 50, was killed on the spot by a lightning strike in a nearby village while working on the field, said Inspector Aziz.
Another man died in Ashashuni Upazila's Budhhata after being struck by lightning while working along with three others in a fishery around 10am, said Ashashuni Police OC Abdus Salam.
The victim was identified as Jewel, 24, who was working
