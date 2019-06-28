Eight deals, Rohingya to dominate Hasina's first China visit after election win

She will also speak at the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting of the New Champions 2019 or Summer Davos in Dalian where over 1,800 leaders from government, business, civil society, academia, and arts will come together.

This visit will be different to the one of her last term which was mostly focused on investment. This time, the visit will also focus on the political aspects with Rohingya issue getting priority in the summit-level meetings.

China-Bangladesh relationship was elevated to the “strategic partnership” level during President Xi Jinping’s visit in October 2016.

“The prime minister will raise the issue of Rohingya crisis during her meeting with Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang on July 4,” Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said while briefing reporters about the visit on Friday.

“We have confidence (in China),” he said despite the fact that China is being seen as the main ally of Myanmar in the international forum following the latest exodus of over 700,000 Rohingyas in 2017.

“We think there is a change of mindset. Those who once opposed it, they have come closer to our point. They are talking in favour of us now,” the foreign minister said, adding that Bangladesh believes in ‘voluntary, safe and dignified’ return of Rohingyas to their homeland.

“Our prime minister is a great diplomat. She has a special place in the international arena. She has also good relations with Chinese President Xi Jinping whom she will meet on July 5.

“The prime minister will also meet the Chairman of China’s National People’s Congress Li Zhanshu who is the second man in Chinese Communist Party after Xi.

“We’ll convey that there will be an uncertain situation in the region if the issue (Rohingya) is not solved and it’ll have impacts on the development efforts of the region.

"China has investments in Bangladesh and also in Myanmar. So they have an expectation. That expectation will be impacted if the issue remained unresolved,” the foreign minister said.

Bangladesh and China embarked on a strategic partnership in 2016 during the visit of Xi Jinping. Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to meet him in China on July 5, 2019. File Photo: PID

Momen listed eight agreements and MoUs which will be signed during the four-day visit. But the minister could not give details about the amount of the credit for those projects. “It’s a continuous process. We are yet to finalise this,” he said.

Those include:

1. Framework Agreement of “Expansion and Strengthening of Power System Network under DPDC Area”

2. Government Concessional Loan Agreement of “Expansion and Strengthening of Power System Network under DPDC Area Project”

3. Preferential Buyer’s Credit Loan Agreement of “Expansion and Strengthening of Power System Network under DPDC Area Project”

4. Framework Agreement of “Power Grid Network Strengthening Project under PGCB” Project

5. Agreement on Economic and Technical Cooperation between the Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh and the Government of the People’s Republic of China

6. Memorandum of Understanding on the Establishment of Investment Cooperation Working Group

7. MoU and its Implementation Plan on hydrological information sharing of Yalu Zhangbo /Brahmaputra River;

8. MoU on Cultural Exchange and Tourism Programme.

“We signed 27 agreements and MoUs during the visit of President Xi Jinping in 2016, but did not take all the loan. It’s a continuous process,” the foreign minister said.

Asked about the Chinese influence in the region through investments and subsequent debt trap in Sri Lanka, Momen said Bangladesh’s national interest is the priority of the government.

“We are aware of the debt trap. We are working in a way so that we don’t fall into such trap. We are not taking excess or non-usable loan,” he said.

The prime minister will leave Dhaka in a special Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight for Dalian on July 1 afternoon and reach there after midnight.

She will speak at the World Economic Forum on July 2 with the focus on ‘future of Asia’ and Bangladesh’s socio-economic development.

She will go to Beijing on July 3 in a special China flight on July 3. She will return to Dhaka on July 5 from Beijing.

Foreign Minister Momen, Prime Minister’s adviser on private sector Salman F Rahman, and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam are also on her tour party .