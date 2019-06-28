Drug suspect killed in alleged shootout with BGB in Cumilla
Cumilla Correspondent,
Published: 28 Jun 2019 12:34 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jun 2019 12:34 PM BdST
A suspected drug peddler has been killed in a so-called shootout with Border Guard Bangladesh, or BGB, in Cumilla.
The incident occurred in the Sadar Upazila's Bibir Bazar area along the border with India around 3am on Friday, according to Border Guard Batallion-10 Captain Lt Col Abu Mohammad Mohiuddin.
The dead was identified as Prashanto Kumar Das, 45.
A BGB unit was patrolling the Bibir Bazar area when a gang of drug peddlers noticed its presence and opened fire, said the BGB official.
"BGB retaliated and one of the drug dealers was wounded in the gunfight."
He was subsequently rushed to the Cumilla Medical College Hospital where the doctor on duty declared him dead.
BGB recovered 4385 yaba tables and three bottles of Phensedyl cough syrup from the spot, said Mohiuddin.
British High Commissioner in Dhaka Robert Dickson speaking at an interaction with journalists in London on Wednesday.
Dickson will love a Bangladesh-England final
ICC Cricket World Cup - New Zealand v Pakistan - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britian - June 26, 2019 Pakistan fans display a banner in reference to Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan during the match Action Images via Reuters
Similarities to 1992 spook Pakistan fans
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Main suspects in daylight murder of Refat in Barguna still at large
- RP Saha killer wanted Hindus in Mirzapur annihilated: War crimes tribunal
- ACC prosecutes health directorate clerk Abjal, wife Rubina over ‘Tk 3.19bn graft’
- Bangladesh schoolteacher detained for ‘raping’ 20 students
- Police arrest two more murder suspects as Rifat is buried in Barguna
- Woman recounts terrifying moments of fatal hacking attack on husband
- Travelling to Bangladesh is as safe as going to Turkey, France: Canadian envoy
- Bangladesh imam gets five years in jail for spreading rape video of 10-year-old girl
- Myanmar will be made accountable over ‘serious’ Rohingya matter: Canada high commissioner
- PM wants immediate arrest of culprits involved in Barguna killing: Quader
Most Read
- Man hacked to death in Bangladesh, video of wife trying to save him goes viral
- Woman recounts terrifying moments of fatal hacking attack on husband
- Bangladesh schoolteacher detained for ‘raping’ 20 students
- Suspect arrested for hacking man to death in Barguna
- Main suspects in daylight murder of Refat in Barguna still at large
- Bangladesh cuts bulk internet bandwidth price
- Dhaka mosquitoes are insecticide-resistant, icddr,b study finds
- Bangladesh performance analyst reveals secret to Shakib’s World Cup batting success
- PM wants immediate arrest of culprits involved in Barguna killing: Quader
- Police arrest two more murder suspects as Refat is buried in Barguna