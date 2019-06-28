Drug suspect killed in alleged shootout with BGB in Cumilla

The incident occurred in the Sadar Upazila's Bibir Bazar area along the border with India around 3am on Friday, according to Border Guard Batallion-10 Captain Lt Col Abu Mohammad Mohiuddin.



The dead was identified as Prashanto Kumar Das, 45.



A BGB unit was patrolling the Bibir Bazar area when a gang of drug peddlers noticed its presence and opened fire, said the BGB official.



"BGB retaliated and one of the drug dealers was wounded in the gunfight."



He was subsequently rushed to the Cumilla Medical College Hospital where the doctor on duty declared him dead.



BGB recovered 4385 yaba tables and three bottles of Phensedyl cough syrup from the spot, said Mohiuddin.