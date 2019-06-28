Home > Bangladesh

Drug suspect killed in alleged shootout with BGB in Cumilla

  Cumilla Correspondent,  

Published: 28 Jun 2019 12:34 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jun 2019 12:34 PM BdST

A suspected drug peddler has been killed in a so-called shootout with Border Guard Bangladesh, or BGB, in Cumilla.

The incident occurred in the Sadar Upazila's Bibir Bazar area along the border with India around 3am on Friday, according to Border Guard Batallion-10 Captain Lt Col Abu Mohammad Mohiuddin.

The dead was identified as Prashanto Kumar Das, 45.

A BGB unit was patrolling the Bibir Bazar area when a gang of drug peddlers noticed its presence and opened fire, said the BGB official. 

"BGB retaliated and one of the drug dealers was wounded in the gunfight."

He was subsequently rushed to the Cumilla Medical College Hospital where the doctor on duty declared him dead. 

BGB recovered 4385 yaba tables and three bottles of Phensedyl cough syrup from the spot, said Mohiuddin.

Print Friendly and PDF

Fans watch the ICC cricket world cup match between India and Pakistan on a screen in Mumbai, India, June 16, 2019. Reuters
Pakistan match draws 229m TV viewers in India
British High Commissioner in Dhaka Robert Dickson speaking at an interaction with journalists in London on Wednesday.
Dickson will love a Bangladesh-England final
ICC Cricket World Cup - New Zealand v Pakistan - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britian - June 26, 2019 Pakistan fans display a banner in reference to Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan during the match Action Images via Reuters 
Similarities to 1992 spook Pakistan fans
India eliminate WI

More stories

Main Refat murder suspects at large

RP Saha killer planned to annihilate Hindus: ICT

ACC prosecutes Abjal, Rubina

Teacher held for ‘raping’ 20 students

Aysha Siddika Minny

Wife narrates horrific attack on Rifat

2 more Refat murder suspects held

Travelling to Bangladesh is safe: Canadian HC

HC seeks update on Barguna killing

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.