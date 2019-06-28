Bangladesh schoolteacher detained for ‘raping’ 20 students
Narayanganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Jun 2019 12:39 AM BdST Updated: 28 Jun 2019 12:39 AM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion or RAB has detained a schoolteacher on charges of raping at least 20 female students in Narayanganj.
Locals caught Mizmizi Oxford High School Assistant Teacher Ariful Islam at Siddhirganj and beat him up before handing him over to RAB on Thursday.
Headmaster Rafiqul Islam was detained later for allegedly abetting in the crime.
RAB-11 Senior Additional SP Alep Uddin said Ariful allegedly tricked and trapped the students of the school and other institutions in the district adjacent to capital Dhaka to rape them between 2014 and June, 2019.
The alleged victims were 15 to 20 in number and students of grade five to grade 12, according to the RAB official.
“We are preparing a case under the Digital Security Act. Any victim can initiate a rape case if they want to,” he said.
The allegations of rape against Ariful surfaced when a ninth grader told her family and influential people of the area about his indecent proposal two days ago, said Rakib Hasan, a resident of the area.
Later, the locals caught Ariful and found the photos and videos in his mobile phone, he added.
Parents and guardians demonstrated outside the school throughout the day demanding exemplary punishment of Ariful.
