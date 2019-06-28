ACC prosecutes health directorate clerk Abjal, wife Rubina over ‘Tk 3.19bn graft’

ACC Deputy Director Md Toufiqul Islam filed two cases—one for laundering about Tk 2.85 billion and another for acquiring wealth worth Tk 340 million---with the ACC’s coordinated district office Dhaka-1 on Thursday, according to Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya, the spokesman for the anti-graft agency.

Rubina Khanom with direct and indirect assistance of Abjal Hossain opened several bank accounts in the name of business enterprises under the health ministry with intention to whiten her husband’s illegal earnings, according to the case.