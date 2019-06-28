Home > Bangladesh

ACC prosecutes health directorate clerk Abjal, wife Rubina over ‘Tk 3.19bn graft’

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 28 Jun 2019 01:02 AM BdST Updated: 28 Jun 2019 01:03 AM BdST

The Anti-Corruption Commission has initiated a case against Abjal Hossain, a health directorate clerk recently suspended for alleged corruption, and his wife Rubina Khanom, accusing them of money laundering and accumulating assets by illegal means.

ACC Deputy Director Md Toufiqul Islam filed two cases—one for laundering about Tk 2.85 billion and another for acquiring wealth worth Tk 340 million---with the ACC’s coordinated district office Dhaka-1 on Thursday, according to Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya, the spokesman for the anti-graft agency.

Rubina Khanom with direct and indirect assistance of Abjal Hossain opened several bank accounts in the name of business enterprises under the health ministry with intention to whiten her husband’s illegal earnings, according to the case.

