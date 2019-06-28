13 suspects identified in Refat murder, authorities on high alert to prevent escapes

Authorities of airports, land and river ports across Bangladesh are on alert to prevent them from fleeing abroad.

Speaking to reporters at an event in the old central jail in Nazim Uddin Road on Friday, the home minister said, "We have identified 13 people who were involved in the incident. Three people have been arrested so far."

Police will not allow any assailant to get off lightly, said Khan, adding, "You've seen proof of this in the case over the murder of Feni madrasa student Nusrat."



On Wednesday, Refat, 23, was attacked in broad daylight by a group of assailants wielding long, sharp weapons in the town's College Road area as his wife desperately but vainly tried to save him.



A video of the incident subsequently went viral on social media and drew sharp reactions across the country.



Appalled by the incident, the High Court directed authorities to be on the alert along the borders to thwart any escape attempt by the assailants.



Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police Sohel Rana told bdnews24.com on Friday that the court's directive had been heeded.



"Bangladesh Police are treating the matter with the utmost importance. We have already arrested three poeple linked to the incident. They are being interrogated. We are continuing our efforts to arrest the others involved."



Refat's father Dulal Shorif subsequently initiated a case over the incident against 12 people, three of whom have been arrested, according to police.