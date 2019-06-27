Suspect arrested for hacking man to death in Barguna
Barguna Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Jun 2019 12:15 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jun 2019 12:15 PM BdST
Police have arrested a suspect in the much-publicised case over the killing of a man in front of his wife in Barguna.
It comes after a video depicting a man being stabbed by a group of assailants in broad daylight as his spouse desperately tries to save him, went viral on social media.
The suspect, identified only as Chandan, is among 12 accused in the case and was apprehended on Wednesday night from the district town, said Barguna Police OC Abir Md Hossain.
The case was initiated by Dulal Sharif, the father of the victim Rifat Sharif, 23, on Thursday morning, he said.
