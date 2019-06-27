Suspect arrested for hacking man to death in Barguna

It comes after a video depicting a man being stabbed by a group of assailants in broad daylight as his spouse desperately tries to save him, went viral on social media.

The suspect, identified only as Chandan, is among 12 accused in the case and was apprehended on Wednesday night from the district town, said Barguna Police OC Abir Md Hossain.

The case was initiated by Dulal Sharif, the father of the victim Rifat Sharif, 23, on Thursday morning, he said.