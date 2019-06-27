Home > Bangladesh

Police arrest two more murder suspects as Rifat is buried in Barguna

  Barguna Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 27 Jun 2019 10:39 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jun 2019 10:41 PM BdST

Previous Next
Police have arrested two more suspected killers of Rifat Sharif, who was hacked to death as his wife of two months watched in horror in Barguna on Wednesday.

“Hasan” and Nazmul Hasan were caught on Thursday, Barguna Sadar Police Station OC Abir Mohammad Hossain said.

Hasan is among 12 accused named in a case initiated by Rifat’s father Dulal Sharif on Thursday morning.

The 23-year-old was buried at their family graveyard at Baro Labangola village under Burirchar union in Sadar Upazila on Thursday afternoon.

Rifat Sharif

Rifat Sharif

His wife Ayesha Siddiqua Minni, who desperately tried to save her husband during the attack, of which a video has gone viral on social media, identified three of the attackers as Nayan Bond, Rifat Farazi and Nishan Farazi.

Ayesha said Nayan had sexually harassed her at different times.

Police arrested another accused, ‘Chandan’, on Wednesday night.

Print Friendly and PDF

ICC Cricket World Cup - New Zealand v Pakistan - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britian - June 26, 2019 Pakistan fans display a banner in reference to Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan during the match Action Images via Reuters 
Similarities to 1992 spook Pakistan fans
India crush West Indies
Secret to Shakib’s WC success
Kohli, Dhoni help India to 268

More stories

HC seeks update on Barguna killing

Rape suspect dies in Sitakunda ‘gunfight’

Man to die for RP Saha murder

Man arrested for Barguna murder

Social worker Jharna Dharna Chowdhury dies

Rohingyas pose security threat: PM

Jharna Dhara Chowdhury’s condition ‘critical’

Dairy industry ‘rejects’ DU research

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.