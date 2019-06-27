Police arrest two more murder suspects as Rifat is buried in Barguna
Barguna Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Jun 2019 10:39 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jun 2019 10:41 PM BdST
Police have arrested two more suspected killers of Rifat Sharif, who was hacked to death as his wife of two months watched in horror in Barguna on Wednesday.
“Hasan” and Nazmul Hasan were caught on Thursday, Barguna Sadar Police Station OC Abir Mohammad Hossain said.
Hasan is among 12 accused named in a case initiated by Rifat’s father Dulal Sharif on Thursday morning.
The 23-year-old was buried at their family graveyard at Baro Labangola village under Burirchar union in Sadar Upazila on Thursday afternoon.
Rifat Sharif
Ayesha said Nayan had sexually harassed her at different times.
Police arrested another accused, ‘Chandan’, on Wednesday night.
