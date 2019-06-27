Police arrest two more murder suspects as Rifat is buried in Barguna

“Hasan” and Nazmul Hasan were caught on Thursday, Barguna Sadar Police Station OC Abir Mohammad Hossain said.

Hasan is among 12 accused named in a case initiated by Rifat’s father Dulal Sharif on Thursday morning.

The 23-year-old was buried at their family graveyard at Baro Labangola village under Burirchar union in Sadar Upazila on Thursday afternoon.

Rifat Sharif

His wife Ayesha Siddiqua Minni, who desperately tried to save her husband during the attack, of which a video has gone viral on social media, identified three of the attackers as Nayan Bond, Rifat Farazi and Nishan Farazi.

Ayesha said Nayan had sexually harassed her at different times.

Police arrested another accused, ‘Chandan’, on Wednesday night.