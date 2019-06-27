PM wants immediate arrest of culprits involved in Barguna killing: Quader
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ordered law enforcers to immediately arrest those involved in the killing of a Barguna man in broad daylight before his wife, said Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader.
“The prime minister instructed police to arrest the assailants and bring them to trial immediately," the Awami League general secretary told reporters at the Secretariat on Thursday.
The incident was recorded on video and later went viral on social media after its release. It depicts the victim, Rifat, 23, being stabbed repeatedly by a group of assailants as his spouse desperately tries to restrain them.
A suspect has already been arrested over the incident with police working towards apprehending the other assailants, said Quader. “Police are on high alert.”
Police arrested a man identified only as Chandan in a case initiated by the victim’s father Dulal Sharif against 12 accused.
Rifat came under attack on College Road around 10:30am on Wednesday following a “dispute over winning the woman’s heart”, police said.
Rifat and Nayan Bond of Croke area in the municipality loved the woman, a student of a college in the town, according to OC Abir.
“Rifat and the girl married two months ago, but Nayan claimed her to be his wife,” the OC said.
The dispute then took a violent turn as a group of youths began attacking Rifat with sharp objects.
He was subsequently admitted to the Barguna General Hospital where the doctors referred him to the Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical Hospital as his condition deteriorated.
Rifat died around 4pm while being transferred to the medical college hospital, the OC said.
