HC seeks update on measures taken over killing of Barguna man

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 27 Jun 2019 01:20 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jun 2019 01:59 PM BdST

The High Court has expressed its indignation over the stabbing of a Barguna man in broad daylight before his wife and ordered the authorities to report to it on the measures taken in the matter by 2pm on Thursday.

Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Ruhul Kuddus Kajol on Thursday apprised the court of the incident by presenting newspaper reports on it.

Justice FRM Nazmul Ahsan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader subsequently ordered Deputy Attorney General ABM Abdullah Al Mahmud Bashar to communicate with Barguna's deputy commissioner and superintendent of police about the progress made in the matter so far.

The court later expressed its shock and lamented the state of society, adding, "Many people stood and watched. Nobody protested. Where is this society heading?"

Rifat came under attack on College Road around 10:30am on Wednesday following a “dispute over winning the woman’s heart”, police said.

Rifat and Nayan Bond of Croke area in the municipality loved the woman, a student of a college in the town, according to OC Abir.

“Rifat and the girl married two months ago, but Nayan claimed her to be his wife,” the OC said.

The dispute then took a violent turn as a group of youths began attacking Rifat with sharp objects.

He was subsequently admitted to the Barguna General Hospital where the doctors referred him to the Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical Hospital as his condition deteriorated.

Rifat died around 4pm while being transferred to the medical college hospital, the OC said.   

The viral video of the incident has drawn sharp reactions across the country, with many condemning the passersby who failed to stop the assailants despite the desperate screams and efforts of Rifat's wife to save him.

