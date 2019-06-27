Gandhi Ashram Trust Secretary Jharna Dhara Chowdhury’s condition ‘critical’

Swadesh Roy said the 80-year-old social worker and recipient of one of India's highest civilian awards ‘Padma Shri’ was admitted to the Square Hospitals in Dhaka early this month.

"I spoke to the doctors in the evening today. Her heart, lungs, kidneys are not functioning properly. Doctors say she is suffering from multiple organs failure. She is in critical condition at the ICU,” he told bdnews24.com on Wednesday.

The Gandhi Ashram Trust is a philanthropic and development organisation working in Noakhali since 1946 with Gandhian philosophy of rural development.

The Father of the Nation of India, Mahatma Gandhi rushed to the region after brutal riots in late 1946 killed thousands of people, and went barefoot around villages for about four months preaching them his usual communal harmony and non-violence ideas to end the clashes.

The trust was built in his memory.

Jharna Dhara has been working there since her childhood and it is said that due to her endeavour, the Trust flourished to work for the needy of the region. In 2000, a museum was opened on the Trust premises located in Begumganj.

She has also received different national and international awards including ‘Ekushey Padak’.