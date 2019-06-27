Home > Bangladesh

DAGs, AAGs appointed before 2017 instructed to resign

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 27 Jun 2019 03:26 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jun 2019 04:34 PM BdST

Legal officers of the Supreme Court who were appointed as deputy and assistant attorneys general before 2017 have been asked to tender their resignations by Attorney General Mahbubey Alam.

The attorney general gave the instruction in a meeting with law officers on Thursday in accordance with a letter from the law minister.

Several deputy attorneys general have already stepped down, Md Nasir Uddin, an official of the Attorney General's Office told bdnews24.com.

There are a total 59 deputy attorneys general and 106 assistant attorneys general serving the state. Of them, 33 deputy attorneys general and 54 assistant attorneys general were appointed before 2017.

But the attorney genenal did not offer any reason for the move. "They will serve in their offices until their resignation is accepted," he told reporters. 

The government appoints deputy attorneys general and assistant attorneys general with the approval of the president to represent the state in cases conducted before the Appellate Division and the High Court Division of the Supreme Court.

Fresh appointments will be made to the offices of deputy attorneys general and assistant attorneys, Law Minister Anisul Huq told reporters at an event in Judicial Administration Training Institute on Wednesday. As a result, those who were installed in these posts prior to 2017 have been asked to resign.

"We have written to the attorney general about the matter. He is taking the necessary measures."

"...We haven't received any resignation letters yet. We are once again asking them to step down and hope the message is passed on to them through you (the media)."

