Bangladesh imam gets five years in jail for spreading rape video of 10-year-old girl

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Abu Forkan Md Maruf Chowdhury passed the verdict in the case under the Pornography Control Act on Thursday.

Imam Selim Hossain and his accomplice ‘Jamal’ are convicted of child pornography in the case and fined Tk 5,000 each.

The trial of another case against them over the rape incident and abetting the crime is under way in a Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal.

Selim, a resident of Basna village in Dhamrai, has been absconding after securing bail from the court.

A copy of the verdict was sent to the jail authorities for Jamal from the same village.

Assistant Public Prosecutor Anwarul Kabir Babul represented the state during the hearing in the court.

According to the case dossier, a fifth grade school student went for an Arabic lesson at a mosque in Dhamrai when Selim had lured the girl to his room and raped her.

Jamal filmed the rape scene using his mobile phone and afterwards they made it public on the internet.

The victim's father had initiated a case with Dhamrai Police Station over the incident.