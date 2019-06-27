Bangladesh imam gets five years in jail for spreading rape video of 10-year-old girl
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Jun 2019 08:45 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jun 2019 08:50 PM BdST
A Dhaka court has sentenced an imam and his associate to five years in prison for filming the rape of a 10-year-old girl in Dhamrai and circulating the video on social media in 2014.
Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Abu Forkan Md Maruf Chowdhury passed the verdict in the case under the Pornography Control Act on Thursday.
Imam Selim Hossain and his accomplice ‘Jamal’ are convicted of child pornography in the case and fined Tk 5,000 each.
The trial of another case against them over the rape incident and abetting the crime is under way in a Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal.
Selim, a resident of Basna village in Dhamrai, has been absconding after securing bail from the court.
A copy of the verdict was sent to the jail authorities for Jamal from the same village.
Assistant Public Prosecutor Anwarul Kabir Babul represented the state during the hearing in the court.
According to the case dossier, a fifth grade school student went for an Arabic lesson at a mosque in Dhamrai when Selim had lured the girl to his room and raped her.
Jamal filmed the rape scene using his mobile phone and afterwards they made it public on the internet.
The victim's father had initiated a case with Dhamrai Police Station over the incident.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- PM wants immediate arrest of culprits involved in Barguna killing: Quader
- DAGs, AAGs appointed before 2017 instructed to resign
- HC seeks update on measures taken over killing of Barguna man
- Rape suspect dies in alleged shootout in Sitakunda
- Man gets death for murder of RP Saha, six others during Liberation War
- Suspect arrested for hacking man to death in Barguna
- Gandhi Ashram Trust Secretary Jharna Dhara Chowdhury dies
- Dhaka mosquitoes are insecticide-resistant, icddr,b study finds
- Gandhi Ashram Trust Secretary Jharna Dhara Chowdhury’s condition ‘critical’
- Man hacked to death in Bangladesh, video of wife trying to save him goes viral
Most Read
- Man hacked to death in Bangladesh, video of wife trying to save him goes viral
- Suspect arrested for hacking man to death in Barguna
- Bangladesh performance analyst reveals secret to Shakib’s World Cup batting success
- Stolen mobile phones from India infiltrate Bangladesh
- Dhaka mosquitoes are insecticide-resistant, icddr,b study finds
- Bangladesh dairy industry ‘not accepting’ Dhaka University test results that found antibiotics
- The story behind a photo of two migrants found dead in the Rio Grande
- HC seeks update on measures taken over killing of Barguna man
- Bangladesh asks Google, Facebook to appoint tax agents
- Pathao breaks silence on reported job cuts for ‘cost optimisations’