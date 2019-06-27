Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh imam gets five years in jail for spreading rape video of 10-year-old girl

  Court Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 27 Jun 2019 08:45 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jun 2019 08:50 PM BdST

A Dhaka court has sentenced an imam and his associate to five years in prison for filming the rape of a 10-year-old girl in Dhamrai and circulating the video on social media in 2014. 

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Abu Forkan Md Maruf Chowdhury passed the verdict in the case under the Pornography Control Act on Thursday.

Imam Selim Hossain and his accomplice ‘Jamal’ are convicted of child pornography in the case and fined Tk 5,000 each.

The trial of another case against them over the rape incident and abetting the crime is under way in a Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal.

Selim, a resident of Basna village in Dhamrai, has been absconding after securing bail from the court.

A copy of the verdict was sent to the jail authorities for Jamal from the same village.

Assistant Public Prosecutor Anwarul Kabir Babul represented the state during the hearing in the court.

According to the case dossier, a fifth grade school student went for an Arabic lesson at a mosque in Dhamrai when Selim had lured the girl to his room and raped her.  

Jamal filmed the rape scene using his mobile phone and afterwards they made it public on the internet.

The victim's father had initiated a case with Dhamrai Police Station over the incident.  

Print Friendly and PDF

Kohli, Dhoni help India to 268
India, NZ games are 'quarter-finals' for England, says Root
Bring on the boo-boys, says Warner
Unbeaten ton against NZ my best innings: Azam

More stories

HC seeks update on Barguna killing

Rape suspect dies in Sitakunda ‘gunfight’

Man to die for RP Saha murder

Man arrested for Barguna murder

Social worker Jharna Dharna Chowdhury dies

Rohingyas pose security threat: PM

Jharna Dhara Chowdhury’s condition ‘critical’

Dairy industry ‘rejects’ DU research

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.