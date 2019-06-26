Rohingya refugees may become a security threat if not repatriated fast: Hasina

“Our security and stability may be hampered if we don’t send them back as early as possible,” she told parliament in response to a question from Nur Mohammad MP on Wednesday.

The prime minister said it was only natural for the displaced people, who are deprived of basic rights by the Myanmar authorities, to feel unhappy.

Over 700,000 Rohingyas fled a brutal military crackdown in Myanmar’s Rakhine State in August 2017. They joined 400,000 Rohingyas living in Bangladesh for many years.

In the face of international pressure, Myanmar signed deals with Bangladesh to begin the repatriation effort last year.

But no Rohingya refugees voluntarily chose to return to Myanmar from the crowded camps in Bangladesh in line with the planned repatriation programme.

Bangladesh blames Myanmar for the delay in starting the repatriation process by not making the environment conducive to living in Rakhine.

Citing Myanmar’s procrastination to take them back, Hasina said, “Bangladesh and the international community continue to put pressure on Myanmar to create a congenial atmosphere in the Rakhine State. It is sad but true that Myanmar has been running propaganda in various international arenas and excused that Rohingya’s repatriation delayed due to non-cooperation from Bangladesh.”

Bangladesh has repeatedly stated in various global forums that it is the Myanmar government’s responsibility to take its own citizens back to their homeland and they need to take an active role, according to her.

“The global community continues to support us. The United Nations sent a report to the Human Rights Commission on this issue. But the Myanmar government is not allowing them to work on this matter. Despite Myanmar's non-cooperation, we’ve kept both the bilateral and multilateral paths open," the prime minister told parliament.