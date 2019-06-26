Home > Bangladesh

Microbus cylinder blast leaves 17 injured in Chattogram

  Chattogram Bureau,  bdnews24.com

Published: 26 Jun 2019 02:35 AM BdST Updated: 26 Jun 2019 02:35 AM BdST

As many as 17 people, including three children, have burnt in a fire triggered by an explosion of a microbus gas cylinder at Patiya in Chattogram.

The accident occurred at Dak-Bungalow curve when the vehicle was on its way from Shah Amanat International Airport towards Chandnaish around 11:30pm on Tuesday, police said.

All of them were admitted to the Chattogram Medical College Hospital’s burns unit, Nayek Abdul Hamid at the police camp there told bdnews24.com.

Doctor Narayan Dhar said the victims suffered 30 to 35 percent burns.

They would be kept under observation for 24 hours, he added.

Some of the victims were identified as ‘Belal’, ‘Kalam’, ‘Zahir’, ‘Rafiqul Islam’, ‘Arif’, Lokman Mia, ‘Alam’, Idris Mia, ‘Helal’ and ‘Mamun’.

All of them are believed to be members of a family that went to the airport to receive or see off a relative, the policeman said.

