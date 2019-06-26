Home > Bangladesh

Enamul Basir took Tk 4m in bribes from DIG Mizan, says ACC

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 26 Jun 2019 05:15 PM BdST Updated: 26 Jun 2019 05:21 PM BdST

Enamul Basir, a suspended director of the Anti-Corruption Commission, has taken Tk 4 million in bribes from Deputy Inspector General of Police Mizanur Rahman, the anti-corruption agency said citing evidence.

Basir has also faced a travel ban, according to a notice issued by investigation officer and ACC Director Sheikh Md Fanafilya.

DIG Mizanur in a television interview recently claimed that Basir had taken the bribes from him promising that he would be given a clean chit.

Basir also allegedly divulged information during the investigation, for which he had been suspended earlier.

Mizanur provided the media with the audio clips of the alleged mobile phone conversations between him and Basir, saying he paid the bribes to frame the ACC official and save himself.

