Court orders arrest of 78 fugitives in question paper leak case

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Sarafuzzaman Ansary passed the order on Wednesday after Criminal Investigation Department or CID of police charged the accused in court.

The court also asked the officer-in-charge of Shahbagh Police Station to file a report on progress in implementing the arrest warrants by July 30, according to Sub-Inspector of court police Nizam Uddin.

Police submitted the charge-sheet prepared after one and a half years of investigation to the court, accusing 125 people, including 87 students, after finding evidence of their involvement in question paper leaks in Dhaka University admission tests, CID chief Mohammad Shafiqul Islam had said at a news briefing last month.

Of the accused, at least 47 people were granted bail and they gave confessional statements before the court. The state has 69 witnesses in the case.

On Oct 20, 2017, Mohiuddin Rana, assistant secretary of BCL central committee, and a student named Abdullah Al Mamun were arrested form Shahidullah Hall of the Dhaka University the night before the admission test of ‘Gha’ unit for allegedly leaking question paper.

On April 6, 2018, police arrested 10 people with electronic devices reportedly used in cheating in exams by raiding different places in Dhaka.

Based on their information, police later arrested others. During the investigation, the police seized Tk 200 million from their procession and a case was started with a police station under the Money Laundering Control Act.

Police had identified Natore district sports officer Rakibul Hasan Achami and BKSP Assistant Director Oliip Kumar Biswas as masterminds of the gang.