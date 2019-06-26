FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - West Indies v New Zealand - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - June 22, 2019 West Indies's Chris Gayle celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand's Ross Taylor Action Images via Reuters
Court orders arrest of 78 fugitives in question paper leak case
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Jun 2019 10:01 PM BdST Updated: 26 Jun 2019 10:01 PM BdST
A Dhaka court has issued arrest warrants for 78 fugitives for allegedly leaking question papers of university admission, BCS and bank recruitment tests.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Sarafuzzaman Ansary passed the order on Wednesday after Criminal Investigation Department or CID of police charged the accused in court.
The court also asked the officer-in-charge of Shahbagh Police Station to file a report on progress in implementing the arrest warrants by July 30, according to Sub-Inspector of court police Nizam Uddin.
Police submitted the charge-sheet prepared after one and a half years of investigation to the court, accusing 125 people, including 87 students, after finding evidence of their involvement in question paper leaks in Dhaka University admission tests, CID chief Mohammad Shafiqul Islam had said at a news briefing last month.
On Oct 20, 2017, Mohiuddin Rana, assistant secretary of BCL central committee, and a student named Abdullah Al Mamun were arrested form Shahidullah Hall of the Dhaka University the night before the admission test of ‘Gha’ unit for allegedly leaking question paper.
On April 6, 2018, police arrested 10 people with electronic devices reportedly used in cheating in exams by raiding different places in Dhaka.
Based on their information, police later arrested others. During the investigation, the police seized Tk 200 million from their procession and a case was started with a police station under the Money Laundering Control Act.
Police had identified Natore district sports officer Rakibul Hasan Achami and BKSP Assistant Director Oliip Kumar Biswas as masterminds of the gang.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- ICC prosecutor seeks Bangladesh and Myanmar investigation
- Enamul Basir took Tk 4m in bribes from DIG Mizan, says ACC
- Stolen mobile phones from India infiltrate Bangladesh
- War crimes tribunal to deliver verdict on RP Saha killing Thursday
- Burnt Narsingdi college student dies in Dhaka hospital
- Microbus cylinder blast leaves 17 injured in Chattogram
- Bangladesh ‘strongly’ condemns deadly Houthi attack on Saudi airport
- Police DIG Mizanur is suspended, home minister says
- China wants strong Bangladesh-Myanmar ‘communication channels’ to resolve Rohingya crisis
- ACC sues 23 people over FR Tower design forgery
Most Read
- The story behind a photo of two migrants found dead in the Rio Grande
- Stolen mobile phones from India infiltrate Bangladesh
- Bangladesh captain hopes Mahmudullah will recover for India game
- Bangladesh ‘strongly’ condemns deadly Houthi attack on Saudi airport
- Police DIG Mizanur is suspended, home minister says
- Enamul Basir took Tk 4m in bribes from DIG Mizan, says ACC
- Forced to chant Hindu slogans, Muslim man is beaten to death in India
- Burnt Narsingdi college student dies in Dhaka hospital
- Pathao breaks silence on reported job cuts for ‘cost optimisations’
- Awami League leaders listen to youths, speak about future plans