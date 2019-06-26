Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh ‘strongly’ condemns deadly Houthi attack on Saudi airport

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 26 Jun 2019 02:16 AM BdST Updated: 26 Jun 2019 02:16 AM BdST

Bangladesh has “strongly” condemned the attack on Abha International Airport of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by Yemen’s Houthis.

The drone attack resulted in the death of one person and injury of several others on Monday

“We are concerned that such unprovoked acts undermine the security of the Kingdom and tend to adversely impact the peace and stability in the region,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

“While expressing sincere sympathy to the innocent victims of this attack, Bangladesh expresses its solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threat to its security and remains steadfastly committed towards regional efforts for maintenance of peace and stability,” read the statement.

