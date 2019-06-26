Bangladesh dairy industry ‘not accepting’ Dhaka University test results that found antibiotics

The seven milk brands surveyed in the research by the university’s Biomedical Research Centre, and laboratories of the faculty are Milkvita, Aarong, Farm Fresh, Pran, Igloo, Igloo Chocolate, and Igloo Mango.

“We are not accepting the report or rejecting the report,” Mohammad Anisur Rahman, general secretary of the National Dairy Development Forum or NDDF, said at a press briefing on Wednesday, which was organised to demand increased import duty on powdered milk to what they said was ‘save the local dairy farmers’.

They also demanded “anti-dumping duty” on the imported powdered milk.

There are over 100,000 registered dairy farmers in Bangladesh. But the quality of milk is a big concern. The Dhaka University findings were disclosed on Tuesday.

“I would say our processed milk is safe for human consumption. Those milk products that have been licenced by the authorities are safe for human consumption,” said the general secretary, who is the director of dairy and food section at BRAC Social Enterprises that produces Aarong milk.

He said the government is working on solving the problem in the dairy industry.

“It takes time to identify and resolve any problem in any sector. We’ll call upon all to not make any sweeping, non-validated report. It's not expected of us. This kind of activity confuses the consumers. It impacts the industry and also the consumers. We expect constructive discussion,” he said.

President of the Forum is Umme Kulshum Smrity, joint general secretary of Bangladesh Krishok League, who is also a former MP from the reserved seats for women in parliament.

Oxfam Communications Manager SM Monjur Rashid, and Deputy General Manager of Akij Food and Beverage Ltd Mohammad Ali Amzad Khan were also present, among others, at the press briefing.

The Forum is an Oxfam International initiative. It consists of about 20 individual organisations including dairy farmers, dairy processors, dairy input suppliers, researchers, academia, dairy practitioners and development and donor agencies.

The press briefing was organised as they believed that imported milk is a “big barrier” to the growth of the local diary industry.

This year the government has not taken sufficient initiatives to increase the tariff on imported powdered milk in the proposed budget for the fiscal beginning on July 1, according to their statement.

“This will certainly have a severe negative impact on the growth of local dairy sector in which thousands of poor dairy producers across Bangladesh are directly involved.”

“We’ll request the Tariff Commission and the commerce ministry to check whether anti-dumping duty or countervailing duty can be applied to powdered milk import,” the general secretary said.

He also demanded 25 percent import duty. Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the budget proposed a raise in import duty to 10 percent from the current 5 percent.

He also asked for incentives for the local farmers to grow to be able to meet the demand of milk supply.