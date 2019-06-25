Three human traffickers killed in Teknaf ‘shootout’
Cox’s Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Jun 2019 11:47 AM BdST Updated: 25 Jun 2019 11:47 AM BdST
Three men implicated in human trafficking cases have died in a so-called shootout with police in Cox’s Bazar’s Teknaf.
The incident occured in the early hours of Tuesday in Maheshkhalia Para of Teknaf Sadar Union, said Teknaf Police Station OC Pradip Kumar Das.
The bodies have been identified as Abdul Quader, 25, Kurban Ali, 30, and Abdur Rahman, 30.
The three were members of an organised human trafficking ring which operated in the sea, said police. They were accused in a case started over the attempted trafficking of 15 Rohingyas to Malaysia from Teknaf.
A police team raided Maheshkhalia Para at predawn to arrest the three criminals after receiving information about their presence there, said OC Pradip.
“The traffickers opened fire on police after they arrived at the spot, forcing them to retaliate in self-defence. At one point, the traffickers fled the scene and the bullet-ridden bodies of the three were found on the spot.”
Police have recovered guns and bullets from the spot, said Pradip.
Three police personnel, including Teknaf Police Station ASI Mohammad Saif, were injured in the operation.
