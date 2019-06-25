HC orders Green Line to pay Russel Tk 4.5m in instalments over nine months

Justice FRM Nazmul Ahsan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader passed the order in a long-drawn court case on Tuesday.

Expressing displeasure over non-payment of the compensation by the time set by the court earlier, one of the judges said, "Let’s see how the government patronises a person who tries to violate the court order by resorting to trickery.”

On Apr 10, the authorities of the bus operator only paid Russell Tk 500,000 after being ordered by the Hight Court to pay him Tk 5 million.

Russell, a former car driver, was seriously injured after he was hit by a Green Line bus on Jatrabari's Mayor Hanif Flyover on Apr 28, 2018.

Doctors had to amputate one of Russell's legs in order to save his life. The court ordered Green Line to pay for the expenses of the treatment of his other damaged leg.