ACC sues 23 people over FR Tower design forgery

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 25 Jun 2019 05:05 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jun 2019 05:31 PM BdST

The Anti-Corruption Commission has sued 23 people, including the FR Tower landowner, Rupayan chairman and two former Rajuk chairmen, accusing them of adding illegal floors to the building by forging the original design of the structure.

ACC Deputy Director Abu Bakar Siddique filed the case with the ACC’s coordinated district office Dhaka-1 on Tuesday, according to Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya, the spokesman for the anti-graft body.

At least 27 people were killed and scores injured in the blaze at the 23-storey commercial building in Dhaka’s Banani on Mar 28.  Days after investigations revealed that the builders had permission for 18 floors and the managers neglected fire safety.

Real estate company Rupayan Housing built FR Tower on a land owned by SMHI Faruque on Kamal Ataturk Avenue.

The ownership of the building was jointly held by the landowner and the developer. Hence, it was named Faruque Rupayan Tower, or FR Tower in short. After the fire incident, the government formed four investigation committees.

According to a housing and public works ministry probe report, the five of FR Tower’s top floors were “illegally” built and accused about 50 Rajuk officials and employees, including two ex-chairmen, of committing irregularities in approving the building design.

It also found the irregularities in clearing the floors for loans.

