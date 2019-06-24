Home > Bangladesh

ACC files case against DIG Mizanur over ‘illegal wealth’

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 24 Jun 2019 03:48 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jun 2019 03:48 PM BdST

The Anti-Corruption Commission, or ACC, has filed a case against Deputy Inspector General of Police Mizanur Rahman, his wife, brother and nephew accusing them of amassing illegal wealth.

It also summoned him to its headquarters on July 1 for questioning over giving Tk 4 million in bribes to ACC Director Enamul Basir.

More to follow

DIG Mizanur (File Photo)

ACC files case against DIG Mizanur

