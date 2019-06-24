ACC files case against DIG Mizanur over ‘illegal wealth’
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Jun 2019 03:48 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jun 2019 03:48 PM BdST
The Anti-Corruption Commission, or ACC, has filed a case against Deputy Inspector General of Police Mizanur Rahman, his wife, brother and nephew accusing them of amassing illegal wealth.
It also summoned him to its headquarters on July 1 for questioning over giving Tk 4 million in bribes to ACC Director Enamul Basir.
More to follow
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- ACC files case against DIG Mizanur over ‘illegal wealth’
- Proposed tax on retained earnings may go: PM’s adviser
- Probe opens into Upaban train accident amid rescue efforts
- Bogura-6 by-election underway
- At least three dead as Upobon Express crashes, snaps rail links with Sylhet
- Police sub-inspector detained with 8,000 yaba pills, 2kg marijuana in Thakurgaon
- Rupayan chairman granted bail in FR Tower fire case
- Don’t falter in decision-making: Hasina
- Deal signed to air BTV in India, says minister
- Court orders BSTI to submit list of all companies selling milk
Most Read
- At least four dead as Upaban Express crashes, snaps rail links with Sylhet
- FDA approves drug for loss of sexual desire in women
- Argentina beat Qatar 2-0 to qualify for Copa America last eight
- ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Points Table
- Rhodes warns Bangladesh of boundary drought in Southampton
- Ethiopia's army chief, top regional officials killed in northern coup attempt
- Deal signed to air BTV in India, says minister
- Rupayan chairman granted bail in FR Tower fire case
- Monday could be Afghanistan's day, says skipper Naib
- Probe opens into Upaban train accident amid rescue efforts