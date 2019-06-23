Home > Bangladesh

Two killed in alleged shootout in Teknaf

  Cox’s Bazar Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Jun 2019 12:07 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jun 2019 12:07 PM BdST

A Rohingya man and another person accused in human trafficking cases have died in a so-called shootout with police in Cox’s Bazar’s Teknaf.

The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday in Katabunia of ​​Sabarang Union, said Teknaf Police Station OC Pradip Kumar Das.

The bodies have been identified as Mohammad Rubel and Omar Faruk.

Rubel and Faruk, both fugitives, were part of an organised human trafficking ring which operated through the sea, said the police. The two were also named in a recent case, involving the rescue of 49 Rohingyas during trafficking to Malaysia.   

A police team arrested Rubel and Faruk after receiving information about their presence there, said OC Pradip.  

“When police reached the spot, the traffickers opened fire on them forcing police to retaliate.  At one point, the traffickers fled the scene and the bullet-ridden bodies of Rubel and Faruk were found on the spot.”

Two guns and 11 bullets were recovered from the spot, said Pradip.

Three police personnel, including Teknaf Police Station SI Nurul Islam, were injured in the operation.

