Two killed in alleged shootout in Teknaf

The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday in Katabunia of ​​Sabarang Union, said Teknaf Police Station OC Pradip Kumar Das.

The bodies have been identified as Mohammad Rubel and Omar Faruk.

Rubel and Faruk, both fugitives, were part of an organised human trafficking ring which operated through the sea, said the police. The two were also named in a recent case, involving the rescue of 49 Rohingyas during trafficking to Malaysia.

A police team arrested Rubel and Faruk after receiving information about their presence there, said OC Pradip.

“When police reached the spot, the traffickers opened fire on them forcing police to retaliate. At one point, the traffickers fled the scene and the bullet-ridden bodies of Rubel and Faruk were found on the spot.”

Two guns and 11 bullets were recovered from the spot, said Pradip.

Three police personnel, including Teknaf Police Station SI Nurul Islam, were injured in the operation.