Rupayan chairman granted bail in FR Tower fire case
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Jun 2019 06:44 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jun 2019 07:19 PM BdST
Rupayan Group Chairman Liaquat Ali Khan Mukul has been granted bail in a case over the fire in the multi-storey FR Tower that killed 27 people in the capital’s Banani.
Dhaka’s Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sadbir Yasri Ahsan Chowdhury passed the order after Liaquat surrendered to the court on Sunday.
“The plea for bail was opposed by the state,” General Recording Officer of Court Police SI Sheikh Rakibul Islam told bdnews24.com. The court granted bail to the accused on Tk 20,000 bond.
A devastating fire swept through the FR Tower commercial building on Kamal Ataturk Avenue in Banani on Mar 28.
Real estate company Rupayan erected the high-rise office bloc on a land owned by engineer SMHI Faruk. The building with the holding No. 32 became operational in 2007.
Police later arrested landowner Faruk and the building’s management committee chief Tasvir Ul Islam in connection with the case.
