Police sub-inspector detained with 8,000 yaba pills, 2kg marijuana in Thakurgaon
Thakurgaon Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Jun 2019 09:06 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jun 2019 09:08 PM BdST
A police sub-inspector and his associate have been detained with 8,000 yaba pills and two kilograms of ganja in Thakurgaon’s Pirganj.
The detainees are Thakurgaon Court Police’s SI Helal Uddin Pramanik, 45, and Manik Ali, 25.
Members of police’s Detective Branch detained the duo at the Old Dak Bungalow on Sunday, Thakurgaon Superintendent of Police Moniruzzaman Monir said.
Manik Ali
“We started monitoring SI Helal afterwards and a DB team caught him red handed at the bungalow when he and Manik entered it after a trip to Cox’s Bazar,” Monir said.
Cox’s Bazar is the main route used by yaba smugglers to bring the pills from Myanmar.
Monir said the process to start a case against SI Helal and Manik was under way.
