Police sub-inspector detained with 8,000 yaba pills, 2kg marijuana in Thakurgaon 

  Thakurgaon Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Jun 2019 09:06 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jun 2019 09:08 PM BdST

A police sub-inspector and his associate have been detained with 8,000 yaba pills and two kilograms of ganja in Thakurgaon’s Pirganj.

The detainees are Thakurgaon Court Police’s SI Helal Uddin Pramanik, 45, and Manik Ali, 25.

Members of police’s Detective Branch detained the duo at the Old Dak Bungalow on Sunday, Thakurgaon Superintendent of Police Moniruzzaman Monir said.  

A drug peddler, Akimul Islam, who was arrested five days ago, said during interrogation that he bought yaba from SI Helal, according to SP Monir.

“We started monitoring SI Helal afterwards and a DB team caught him red handed at the bungalow when he and Manik entered it after a trip to Cox’s Bazar,” Monir said.

Cox’s Bazar is the main route used by yaba smugglers to bring the pills from Myanmar.

Monir said the process to start a case against SI Helal and Manik was under way.

