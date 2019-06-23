Home > Bangladesh

HC set to schedule Khaleda's bail plea in graft case

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Jun 2019 04:00 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jun 2019 04:01 PM BdST

The hearing date of jailed BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's bail plea in the Zia Charitable Trust graft case is set to be announced shortly.

The High Court passed an order to that effect after the bail petition filed with the bench of Justice Obaidul Hassan and Justice SM Quddus Zaman was presented by the former prime minister's lawyers. 

The court on Apr 30 accepted Khaleda's appeal challenging the seven-year jail term imposed by the trial court.

It also issued a stay order on the confiscation of 43-katha land bought in the name of the trust and realisation of a fine imposed by the trial court.

The court ordered the lower court to send all the papers related to the verdict within two months before scheduling a hearing of the bail plea.

Accordingly, the case records were submitted within the stipulated deadline on Jun 20 and were presented in court by Khaleda's lawyer Zainul Abedin on Sunday. He was accompanied by her other lawyers Kaiser Kamal and AKM Ehsanur Rahman.

Zainul later told reporters, "We went to the court to present Khaleda Zia's bail petition last week. The court said, the hearing will commence once the case record is filed which was submitted in the meantime.

"As a result, we appeared before the court once again today with the bail plea."

On Oct 29 last year, Khaleda and three others were sentenced to seven years in prison each for embezzling Tk 31.54 million from the Zia Charitable Trust.   

Print Friendly and PDF

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - India v Pakistan - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - June 16, 2019 Pakistan's Sarfaraz Ahmed with team mates Action Images via Reuters
Pakistan's morale has not dipped: Sarfaraz
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - West Indies v New Zealand - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - June 22, 2019 West Indies' Carlos Brathwaite looks dejected after losing his wicket and the match Action Images via Reuters
NZ edge nail-biter against WI
Shami hat-trick seals
India win over Afghans
SL can make semis: Jayawardene

More stories

Circulars on freedom fighter status illegal

2 die in Teknaf ‘gunfight’

Dead patient kept in treatment for 'higher bill': Relatives

Signal No 3 for low  over Bay of Bengal 

RAB kills 2 Ctg ‘pirate’ brothers

3 die in Natore road crash

Housing minister talks tough on illegal buildings

Train derails in Gazipur, snaps rail links to Dhaka

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.