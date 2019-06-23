HC set to schedule Khaleda's bail plea in graft case
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Jun 2019 04:00 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jun 2019 04:01 PM BdST
The hearing date of jailed BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's bail plea in the Zia Charitable Trust graft case is set to be announced shortly.
The High Court passed an order to that effect after the bail petition filed with the bench of Justice Obaidul Hassan and Justice SM Quddus Zaman was presented by the former prime minister's lawyers.
It also issued a stay order on the confiscation of 43-katha land bought in the name of the trust and realisation of a fine imposed by the trial court.
The court ordered the lower court to send all the papers related to the verdict within two months before scheduling a hearing of the bail plea.
Zainul later told reporters, "We went to the court to present Khaleda Zia's bail petition last week. The court said, the hearing will commence once the case record is filed which was submitted in the meantime.
"As a result, we appeared before the court once again today with the bail plea."
On Oct 29 last year, Khaleda and three others were sentenced to seven years in prison each for embezzling Tk 31.54 million from the Zia Charitable Trust.
